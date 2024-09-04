Kyiv introduces quarantine to combat ragweed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123103 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158289 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155611 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144079 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203132 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82474 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56126 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102104 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 92757 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40338 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203132 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205776 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 19124 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37641 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151326 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155319 views
Actual
Kyiv introduces quarantine to combat ragweed

Kyiv introduces quarantine to combat ragweed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25392 views

Kyiv has been quarantined to combat ragweed. The authorities are implementing a set of measures to eradicate and prevent the spread of this allergenic plant throughout the city.

Measures aimed at combating ragweed have been stepped up in the capital - quarantine has been introduced . This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA, UNN reports

Details

Following the submission of the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv on the detection of a quarantine organism - ragweed - quarantine is introduced in the capital 

- KCSA said. 

The quarantine reportedly applies to the entire territory of the capital. It provides for a set of measures to eliminate ragweed foci and its further spread. In particular, it includes:

  • destruction of the plant by pulling and burning, and in case of severe infestation - mowing or pulling out by the roots;
  • creation of phytocoenoses of perennial grasses capable of suppressing ragweed;
  • use of chemical control agents.

The KCSA emphasized that only herbicides that are officially authorized in Ukraine are to be used when applying chemicals.

A large natural fire has been localized in the Kyiv region: SES reports normal radiation background04.09.24, 12:24 • 15515 views

It was also reminded that on the eve of ragweed flowering, the city began treating the areas where ragweed was found with a special preparation based on the natural mineral bischofite. After its action, the ragweed withers, its pollen becomes sterile, i.e. does not cause allergies. Also, the areas where ragweed was found were mowed, and in small areas, the plant was pulled out by the root.

The quarantine is introduced by the relevant order of the KCMA.

For reference

Ragweed is an annual plant that can reach a height of up to 2 meters. It has distinctive dissected leaves and small greenish flowers that form spike-shaped inflorescences. Ragweed reproduces by seeds, which can remain viable in the soil for 5 to 40 years. One ragweed plant can produce up to 50 thousand seeds in one season. The seeds are spread by wind, water, animals and people (on vehicles, shoes, etc.).

Ukraine approves rules for the transportation of medical cannabis03.09.24, 17:07 • 13578 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivHealth

Contact us about advertising