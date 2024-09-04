A large natural fire has been localized in the Kyiv region: SES reports normal radiation background

Rescuers have localized a large fire in an open area in Kyiv region, the radiation background is normal, the State Emergency Service reported. At the same time, according to the KCSA, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv region: firefighters localized the fire in an open area of 421 hectares," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, 130 rescuers, 37 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service and 7 units of equipment from the forestry are working on the liquidation.

"Radiation and chemical protection specialists are constantly inspecting the territory. The radiation background is normal," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the KCSA reported on the morning of September 4 that the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average, and the radiation background throughout the city is normal.

AddendumAddendum

The SES did not specify which fire was localized.

At the same time, the day before, Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, reported that forest litter was burning in the exclusion zone. According to the data provided by the State Emergency Service, the day before, burning was observed in the Chornobyl zone on an area of approximately 20 hectares.