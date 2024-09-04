ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123564 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201773 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155363 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153789 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143326 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105115 views

A large natural fire has been localized in the Kyiv region: SES reports normal radiation background

A large natural fire has been localized in the Kyiv region: SES reports normal radiation background

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15514 views

Rescuers have localized a large fire in an open area of Kyiv region. The radiation background is normal, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average, 130 rescuers and 44 units of equipment are working.

Rescuers have localized a large fire in an open area in Kyiv region, the radiation background is normal, the State Emergency Service reported. At the same time, according to the KCSA, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv region: firefighters localized the fire in an open area of 421 hectares," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, 130 rescuers, 37 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service and 7 units of equipment from the forestry are working on the liquidation.

"Radiation and chemical protection specialists are constantly inspecting the territory. The radiation background is normal," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the KCSA reported on the morning of September 4 that the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average, and the radiation background throughout the city is normal.

AddendumAddendum

The SES did not specify which fire was localized.

At the same time, the day before, Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, reported that forest litter was burning in the exclusion zone. According to the data provided by the State Emergency Service, the day before, burning was observed in the Chornobyl zone on an area of approximately 20 hectares.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region

