Kyiv announces air alert due to threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. Kyiv authorities urge residents to take shelter immediately, and the Ukrainian Air Force reports that enemy UAVs are moving toward Kyiv.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! Air Alert Announced in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy UAVs flying toward the capital.