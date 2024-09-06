Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi: two groups of arsonists were detained who were “hunting” for Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the instructions of Russia

Law enforcers detained two more groups of arsonists who were operating in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky on the orders of Russian special services. On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices set fire to the vehicles of the Defense Forces, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the detainees were four residents of different regions of Ukraine. The aggressor caught sight of the suspects when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Following instructions from Russia, the perpetrators first tracked the locations of potential targets and "coordinated" them with their Russian handlers.

Then the defendants would arrive at the parking lots of official vehicles and set them on fire using gasoline and flammable mixtures.

The perpetrators recorded the fire on their phones and then sent the videos to the occupiers.

According to reports, the Russian curators never paid the arsonists for the crime.

In Kyiv:

"In hot pursuit, two young men were detained who set fire to a Ukrainian defender's multicarrier that was recovering from a mission.

According to the investigation, the defendants are residents of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions who came to Kyiv in search of work.

In the capital, they initially built shelters in kindergartens, but later cooperated with the aggressor in exchange for "easy money.

In Khmelnytsky:

two more arsonists were detained who tried to destroy an Armed Forces off-road vehicle. They planned to continue a series of crimes in the western region of Ukraine.

The defendants were two residents of Vinnytsia region who arrived in Khmelnytskyi by train and settled in a rented apartment to commit the arson attacks.

Both defendants were detained red-handed when they were filming a burning military vehicle with a cell phone camera.

Add

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);

Art. 194(2) (intentional damage to property committed by arson).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face 8 to 10 years in prison.