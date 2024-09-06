ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196321 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197315 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105067 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87210 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63084 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41608 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70655 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 48115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196321 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201155 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4643 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152772 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143713 views
Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi: two groups of arsonists were detained who were “hunting” for Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the instructions of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14216 views

Law enforcement officers detained four people who set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the orders of Russian special services. The criminals acted in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi and face 8 to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcers detained two more groups of arsonists who were operating in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky on the orders of Russian special services. On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices set fire to the vehicles of the Defense Forces, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the detainees were four residents of different regions of Ukraine. The aggressor caught sight of the suspects when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Following instructions from Russia, the perpetrators first tracked the locations of potential targets and "coordinated" them with their Russian handlers.

Then the defendants would arrive at the parking lots of official vehicles and set them on fire using gasoline and flammable mixtures.

The perpetrators recorded the fire on their phones and then sent the videos to the occupiers.

According to reports, the Russian curators never paid the arsonists for the crime.

In Kyiv:

"In hot pursuit, two young men were detained who set fire to a Ukrainian defender's multicarrier that was recovering from a mission.

According to the investigation, the defendants are residents of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions who came to Kyiv in search of work.

In the capital, they initially built shelters in kindergartens, but later cooperated with the aggressor in exchange for "easy money.

In Khmelnytsky:

two more arsonists were detained who tried to destroy an Armed Forces off-road vehicle. They planned to continue a series of crimes in the western region of Ukraine.

The defendants were two residents of Vinnytsia region who arrived in Khmelnytskyi by train and settled in a rented apartment to commit the arson attacks.

Both defendants were detained red-handed when they were filming a burning military vehicle with a cell phone camera.

Add

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

 part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);

 Art. 194(2) (intentional damage to property committed by arson).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face 8 to 10 years in prison.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising