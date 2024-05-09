ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"Kvartal 95" ridiculed the TCC: MPs call on the SBU and the Prosecutor's Office to respond to jokes that "defame the authority of the Armed Forces"

"Kvartal 95" ridiculed the TCC: MPs call on the SBU and the Prosecutor's Office to respond to jokes that "defame the authority of the Armed Forces"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18389 views

"Kvartal 95 aired a story ridiculing the head of the Rivne TCC and JV caught kissing women in his office. Because of this, MPs requested law enforcement agencies to "defame the authority of the Armed Forces" and "humiliate the honor and dignity of Ukrainian servicemen" during martial law.

In one of its recent programs, Kvartal 95 showed a scene about a Rivne military commissar who had previously been involved in a scandal for kissing women in his office. In this regard, MPs sent inquiries to the Prosecutor General and the Head of the Security Service for the fact that the actors "defamed the authority of the Armed Forces" and "humiliated the honor and dignity of Ukrainian soldiers." This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Iryna Gerashchenko.

Details [1

The 95th quarter is a concentrated lowlife. They continue to devalue everything in a very technical way. First, they destroyed Ukrainian politicians in order to bring "new faces" to power. Now they have taken on the Armed Forces. In a situation where the government has actually disrupted mobilization, the state's information policy should be aimed at one thing: creating a positive image of the Armed Forces, maximum respect for the uniform. And here, in one issue, there is everything - both dormant sexism and defamation of the dignity of the military

- Iryna Gerashchenko said. 

She reminded that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had long ago adopted laws on liability for wearing uniforms outside the statutory regulations and discrediting the Armed Forces.

At the request of the military, my colleagues and I prepared inquiries to the Prosecutor General and the Head of the Security Service to draw their attention to this special operation against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the quarter

 - said the MP. 

The deputy's appeal emphasizes that the Kvartal-95 team systematically, intentionally and consistently distorts the image of the heroic defenders of Ukraine. 

In addition to the purely moral side, attention should be paid to the legal side of the above. We have reasonable grounds to believe that the actions of the authors of the script and the actors of Studio Kvartal-95 described above fall under the signs of criminal offenses under part one of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period) and part two of Article 435-1 (production and dissemination of materials containing insults to the honor and dignity of military personnel carrying out measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the MPs said in a statement. 

They called on law enforcement agencies  to provide a proper legal assessment of the actions of Kvartal-95 in order to prevent the continuation of the practice of discrediting the Armed Forces under martial law

Context

In one of the last episodes of Kvartal-95, the actors openly ridiculed the activities of the TCC and the JV. In particular, the case of the head of the Rivne military registration and enlistment office, who was secretly filmed in his office with different women.  

The actors appeared on stage in the uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the script, the heroine tells a new employee about the rules of communication with the head of the TCC, who is kissing other actresses at the time, and then approaches him to "give a report." 

The actors explained the kisses of the manager with his subordinates as a "new code" - "DPO - touching, kissing, hugging". Such jokes caused outrage among both civilian Ukrainians and the military, who actively criticize Kvartal-95 online. 

Recall

The Armed Forces stated that would conduct an internal investigation into the video in which the head of the TCC in Rivne region allegedly demonstrates inappropriate behavior with women.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

