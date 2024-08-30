Kuleba's statement about “Ukrainian territories” caused a political uproar in Poland: Tusk and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry react

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191276 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Kuleba's statement about "Ukrainian territories" caused a political uproar in Poland: Tusk and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry react

Kuleba's statement about “Ukrainian territories” caused a political uproar in Poland: Tusk and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry react

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83121 views

Minister Kuleba's remarks about Operation Vistula and “Ukrainian territories” provoked a negative reaction in Poland. Prime Minister Tusk called on Ukraine to resolve historical issues in order to join the EU.

During his speech at Campus Polska Przyszłości, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned the Operation Vistula and "Ukrainian territories," which caused a negative reaction from Poles, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who called for the settlement of historical issues, UNN reports with reference to Do rzeczy. 

Context

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Campus Polska Przyszlosci on Wednesday, where he met with young people along with the head of Polish diplomacy Radoslaw Sikorski.

When the audience raised a question about the resumption of the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Kuleba drew attention to the fact that the Campus meeting was taking place in Olsztyn, where the Ukrainian population was resettled in 1947 as part of Operation Vistula.

"You know what Operation Vistula was like, and you know that all these Ukrainians were forcibly expelled from Ukrainian territories to live, in particular, in Olsztyn," Kuleba said. 

How did Poland react?

Such words caused outrage among Poles, in particular, Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to Dmytro Kuleba's words by saying that it was "unequivocally negative".

According to his words, quoted by RAD , Kyiv should realize that clarification of historical issues is primarily in the interests of Ukraine, which will not join the EU without Polish consent. 

When asked about this statement during Friday's conference, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he would like to see "controversial issues in Polish-Ukrainian relations" not used as an excuse for those who promote "pro-Russian sentiment," although it is "marginal" in Poland.

He also stated that he had a "definitely negative assessment" of the Ukrainian minister's words. According to him, Ukraine will still have to "meet Polish expectations, which is not about digging into history, but about building relations based on the truth about this history.

"Because I know that this truth is not black and white, that there are only angels on the Polish side and crime on the Ukrainian side, but all the more reason why the truth, exhumation and honest assessment of what happened during and after World War II are necessary - these are the elements necessary to establish good Polish-Ukrainian relations," Tusk said.

Asked about Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh's statement in July that Ukraine cannot become a member of the European Union until Warsaw and Kyiv resolve the Volyn tragedy, Tusk said he was right, but "did not say anything new.

"Ukraine will not be a member of the European Union without Polish consent. Ukraine must meet the standards, and they are diverse - it's not just a matter of border, trade, legal and economic standards. It is also a matter of standards, I would say, of cultural and political standards," Tusk emphasized.

Tusk noted that the European Union would not have been created without reconciliation between countries such as Germany and France or Germany and Poland. He emphasized that "Ukrainians should understand that joining the EU means joining standards related to political and historical culture." 

The head of the Polish government said that during Poland's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025, he will explain "more and more clearly" that the settlement of Polish-Ukrainian relations is in Kyiv's interests. 

"Therefore, we need to settle this history if we want to build a common future," Tusk concluded.

What does the Foreign Ministry say?

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the Polish side's outrage and clarified Kuleba's statement.

"We regret that some forces that are not interested in friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations are trying to put the minister's words in the context of alleged territorial claims that the Ukrainian foreign minister has never expressed and could not express," the ministry said.

The statement reads that "in response to a question from one of the participants of the youth forum in Olsztyn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine spoke about thousands of Ukrainians who, as a result of the crime of the communist regime - the Vistula Action - were forcibly resettled from the territory of Poland, where they lived in a compact community.

"It is in this spirit that his words about 'Ukrainian territories' should be understood - that is, the territories of Poland where Ukrainians have historically lived in a compact community," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed hope that Ukraine will resolve historical issues with Poland "in a spirit of gratitude" for the assistance provided by the latter.  

Poland again talks about exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims - encouraging Ukraine to show “good will”30.08.24, 17:05 • 22608 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics

