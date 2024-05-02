Kuleba on helping Ukraine: "For the first time since World War II, Europe has taken the initiative"

Due to delays in the United States' approval of aid to Ukraine, the EU realized that it was facing the reality of war on the European continent alone and had to act. Individual EU member states have announced unprecedented military aid packages, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Foreign Policy in an interview, UNN reports.

I have to admit that from the end of the fall to April of this year, Europe energized the United States. Probably for the first time since the Second World War, Europe took the initiative, while the United States, let's say, was thinking about some very important decisions - Kuleba said.

According to him, the EU realized that it was facing the reality of war on the European continent alone and had to act. That is why the EU decided to open negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the European Union and introduced the EU-Ukraine mechanism, which is a multi-year macro-financial assistance program. Individual member states announced unprecedented military aid packages.

The Minister pointed out that in terms of military aid provided to Ukraine, Germany was in second place after the United States.

According to Kuleba, now that the U.S. has approved aid to Ukraine, "Europe feels even more confident because it feels that America is back."

He also emphasized that "whatever the outcome of the political debate in the United States, the stakes for the United States in the war in Ukraine are too high for Washington to withdraw from any form of participation.

