Kuleba: NATO invitation to Ukraine may be granted before the next summit in 2025

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda, UNN reports.

"For us, the issue of inviting Ukraine to join NATO remains on the agenda, and we are raising this issue in talks with our partners, especially the United States," the minister emphasized.

The Foreign Minister clarified that it was not an immediate membership in the Alliance, but rather an invitation that would send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

"I clearly see the possibility that Ukraine could be invited to join NATO before the next NATO summit in the Netherlands in 2025. We are convinced that Ukraine deserves to receive such an invitation in all respects right now," the Foreign Minister said.

