Kuleba named two things that Ukraine needs most

Ukraine needs air defense equipment and the use of frozen Russian assets, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday morning at the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Asked what Ukraine needs most, Kuleba said there are two things: air defense and the use of frozen Russian assets.

According to him, air defense means airplanes, missiles, interceptors, and electronics. And if Ukraine is able to protect its skies and throw Russia out of them, it will be in a much stronger position.

Kuleba also insisted on supporting Ukraine to improve cooperation between the defense industries to ensure the sustainability of supplies.

Regarding the frozen assets, he said that Russia should compensate Ukraine for the losses and does not believe the arguments that there are legal restrictions in the financial rules that do not allow them to be used.

Assets frozen in just three countries - the UK, Luxembourg and Switzerland - would allow financing the restoration of all damaged infrastructure in Ukraine, such as airports and bridges and roads, Kuleba said. If you also take the 180 billion euros of Russian assets frozen in the Euroclear system in Belgium, it would allow you to finance a broader effort to rebuild the economy and repair hospitals and schools.

Kuleba also indicated that Ukraine was inspired and reassured by the reception President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received in Davos this week.

