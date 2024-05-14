Kuleba met with shadow ministers of the UK

Dmytro Kuleba met with the shadow foreign minister and the shadow defense minister of the United Kingdom, the Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that he was pleased to confirm the strong strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK.

I was pleased to meet today with members of the UK Labor Party, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey. We reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK that transcends political parties. The special bond between Ukraine and the UK is based on mutual respect for our peoples, shared values and a common vision for a strong and democratic future noted the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

