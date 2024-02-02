Kuleba meets with Canadian Foreign Minister: discusses changes to free trade agreement, return of children abducted by Russia and weapons

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed political and economic issues, including the ratification of amendments to the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada, Canada's role in the return of Ukrainian children, and weapons, including air defense. This was stated by Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with Joly, according to a UNN correspondent.

Today we talked about politics and the economy. We are waiting for the ratification of the amendments to the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada. We are working on the issue of using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the interests of Ukraine's recovery. We also talked about new rounds of sanctions against Russia and the implementation of President Zelenskyy's peace agenda, where Canada is co-chairing the fourth point: the release of prisoners and deportees - Kuleba said.

He noted Canada's role in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia: "This is a shining example of leadership in the protection of human rights.

"Of course, the topic of our talks will be weapons. We continue to work on obtaining air defense systems and other weapons that Canada can help us with," Kuleba added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv today.