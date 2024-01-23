Kuleba explains whether Ukrainians with multiple citizenship can avoid mobilization

If the parliament adopts the bill on multiple citizenship, it will not be used to evade mobilization and travel abroad under martial law. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the national telethon Yedynyi Novyny (United News), UNN reports .



According to Kuleba, such options have been clearly worked out by the legislature, so every Ukrainian with multiple citizenship retains not only rights but also constitutional obligations: defense of the homeland, payment of taxes, etc.

We have not reinvented the wheel. There are institutions of multiple citizenship in many countries, they are clearly regulated The diplomat explained.

Kuleba also noted that the Constitutional provision on Ukrainian citizenship cannot be read in isolation from the relevant law.

The Constitution's provision on single citizenship means that citizenship of separate territorial units of the state is impossible. That is, you cannot be a citizen of Crimea, a citizen of Zakarpattia, a citizen of Poltava. There is one holistic concept of a citizen of Ukraine. And this rule does not apply to the institution that regulates multiple citizenship in the context of citizenship of other countries the Foreign Minister emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada. The document, which, according to Zelensky's statements , will allow to adopt comprehensive changes to legislation and introduce the institution of multiple citizenship.