Kuleba calls on all G7 countries and the EU to finally cut off supplies of dual-use components to Russia

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on all G7 countries and the European Union to finally cut off supplies to Russia of Western-made goods containing a dual-use component that the Kremlin uses for its missiles. He said this during a joint press conference with Sejourne, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Kuleba reminded that many Western-made components have been found in Russian missiles fired at Ukrainians' heads.

"I want to call on all G7 countries and the European Union to finally hear Ukraine and take decisive measures to cut off the supply of goods to Russia that contain these components," Kuleba said.

He noted that Russia uses washing machines, microwaves, and other household appliances not for washing and eating, but for extracting individual parts from them to mount them in its missiles and kill Ukrainians.

"We regularly pass the lists of components we find in downed Russian missiles to our partners and have repeatedly called on them to take measures to block the supply," Kuleba said.

Addendum

A report by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group states that 44% of all electronic components in Russia's weapons are developed by Western companies.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that every way to supply Russia with components for Kalibr from other countries is a way to strengthen terror.

