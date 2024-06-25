Kuleba announces three steps to full EU membership after completion of accession negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that after the completion of negotiations on EU accession, Ukraine will be three steps away from full membership in the European Union. The official said this on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kuleba, these three steps will be as follows:

The European Commission's conclusion on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine's compliance with the accession criteria;

The decision to sign the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU;

Ratification of the Agreement by the parliaments of the EU member states and Ukraine's full membership in the European Union

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the EU would be an event of global significance for Europe.

Tomorrow there will be an inaugural part, then there will be six clusters of negotiations that will open and close, it will be experts in the relevant fields who will work and bring Ukrainian legislation in line with EU standards Kuleba said.

Recall

Dmytro Kuleba spoke at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the invitation of top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Not only do we need the EU, the EU also needs Ukraine as a market" - Kuleba