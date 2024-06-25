Kuleba announces three steps to full EU membership after completion of accession negotiations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103588 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120154 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189504 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233816 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143461 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369222 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197928 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91610 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86486 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103588 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100469 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120154 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1318 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4566 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11799 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13442 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17420 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Kuleba announces three steps to full EU membership after completion of accession negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22636 views

After the completion of the EU accession negotiations, Ukraine will have to go through three stages to achieve full membership in the EU: a positive opinion from the European Commission, signing of the Accession Agreement, and its ratification by the EU member states and Ukraine.

Kuleba announces three steps to full EU membership after completion of accession negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that after the completion of negotiations on EU accession, Ukraine will be three steps away from full membership in the European Union. The official said this on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kuleba, these three steps will be as follows:

  • The European Commission's conclusion on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine's compliance with the accession criteria;
  • The decision to sign the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU;
  • Ratification of the Agreement by the parliaments of the EU member states and Ukraine's full membership in the European Union

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the EU would be an event of global significance for Europe.

Tomorrow there will be an inaugural part, then there will be six clusters of negotiations that will open and close, it will be experts in the relevant fields who will work and bring Ukrainian legislation in line with EU standards

Kuleba said.

Recall

Dmytro Kuleba spoke at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the invitation of top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Not only do we need the EU, the EU also needs Ukraine as a market" - Kuleba24.06.24, 23:44 • 100952 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

AnnouncementsPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31