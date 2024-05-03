Kryvyi Rih has a problem with electricity for industrial enterprises, but power engineers are working to restore it

The night in the Kryvyi Rih district passed without any emergencies, no explosions were reported. Currently, there is a problem with electricity for industrial enterprises in the region, but power engineers are working to restore power supply. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih district military administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Last night passed without any emergencies, we had no explosions, but yesterday our air defense systems shot down an enemy drone. The situation is under control, all critical infrastructure is operating normally. Large industrial enterprises are still saving energy, but our power engineers are working to restore this issue, using all possible means, and our enterprises will start operating at full capacity in the near future," said Sytnichenko.

Sytnychenko also spoke about the sowing campaign in the region.

"All arable land in the Kryvyi Rih district is now under cultivation. Since the fall, they have been sown with winter crops. Now we are preparing the soil for sowing corn and sunflower. All arable land is used by farmers. Last year, thanks to the help of the State Emergency Service and the support of RMA, the entire territory of arable land was cleared of mines," added the head of the RMA.

