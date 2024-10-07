Krupa's lawyer: The decision to arrest him on bail of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100244 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141521 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138280 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139852 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139580 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86510 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107403 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109537 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187186 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139580 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139852 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137104 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154068 views
Krupa's lawyer: The decision to arrest him on bail of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits

Krupa's lawyer: The decision to arrest him on bail of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14303 views

Tatyana Krupa's defense considers the court's decision to arrest her with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million to be illegal and disproportionate. The lawyer claims that the suspicion is unfounded and is preparing an appeal.

Anzhelika Moiseeva, the lawyer of Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medico-Executive Committee, said that the court decision that arrested her client with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million was illegal and exorbitant, and the suspicion of illicit enrichment was unproven. This is stated in a statement of the law firm GOLAW, which represents the interests of Tetiana Krupa, UNN reports.

"The decision to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million on Tetiana Krupa is illegal, unreasonable and disproportionate. The bail amount of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits. This decision violates the principles of proportionality and fairness enshrined in national legislation and international legal acts," the defense said in a statement.

Krupa's lawyer noted that the court's decision also grossly violates the defendant's right to set a reasonable amount of bail and is obviously exorbitant for her.

Setting such a bail amount, in the lawyer's opinion, raises serious doubts about the objectivity and impartiality of the court decision.

In addition, the defense considers the suspicion of the head of the MSEC to be unfounded.

"The suspicion announced to Tatyana Krupa is unfounded and not supported by any evidence. The prosecution has not provided the court with evidence of my client's involvement in the crime she is charged with, and the notice of suspicion itself has obvious legal defects," said lawyer Moiseeva.

She emphasized that the circumstances under investigation in the criminal proceedings do not correspond to the data disseminated in the media.

"My client has always fulfilled her professional duties in good faith, complying with the law and ethical standards. We will immediately prepare an appeal against the court's decision and appeal to the appellate court to overturn this unreasonable decision," the lawyer emphasized.

The defense is confident that the Court of Appeal will objectively assess the circumstances of the case and make a lawful and fair decision.

As a reminder, Krupa, the head of the MSEC, was sent to custody with the possibility of posting UAH 500 million bail.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

