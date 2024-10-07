Krupa's lawyer: The decision to arrest him on bail of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits

Anzhelika Moiseeva, the lawyer of Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medico-Executive Committee, said that the court decision that arrested her client with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million was illegal and exorbitant, and the suspicion of illicit enrichment was unproven. This is stated in a statement of the law firm GOLAW, which represents the interests of Tetiana Krupa, UNN reports.

"The decision to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million on Tetiana Krupa is illegal, unreasonable and disproportionate. The bail amount of UAH 500 million is unprecedented and exceeds any reasonable limits. This decision violates the principles of proportionality and fairness enshrined in national legislation and international legal acts," the defense said in a statement.

Krupa's lawyer noted that the court's decision also grossly violates the defendant's right to set a reasonable amount of bail and is obviously exorbitant for her.

Setting such a bail amount, in the lawyer's opinion, raises serious doubts about the objectivity and impartiality of the court decision.

In addition, the defense considers the suspicion of the head of the MSEC to be unfounded.

"The suspicion announced to Tatyana Krupa is unfounded and not supported by any evidence. The prosecution has not provided the court with evidence of my client's involvement in the crime she is charged with, and the notice of suspicion itself has obvious legal defects," said lawyer Moiseeva.

She emphasized that the circumstances under investigation in the criminal proceedings do not correspond to the data disseminated in the media.

"My client has always fulfilled her professional duties in good faith, complying with the law and ethical standards. We will immediately prepare an appeal against the court's decision and appeal to the appellate court to overturn this unreasonable decision," the lawyer emphasized.

The defense is confident that the Court of Appeal will objectively assess the circumstances of the case and make a lawful and fair decision.

As a reminder, Krupa, the head of the MSEC, was sent to custody with the possibility of posting UAH 500 million bail.