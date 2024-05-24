Kropyvnytskyi district was under hostile missile attack, no casualties or damage reported - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
There were no casualties or damage as a result of the enemy rocket attack in Kropyvnytskyi district, the relevant services have already responded.
There was an enemy rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage were recorded, Kirovohrad RMA head Andriy Raykovych said on Friday, UNN reports.
