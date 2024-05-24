Kropyvnytskyi district was under hostile missile attack, no casualties or damage reported - RMA

There was an enemy rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage were recorded, Kirovohrad RMA head Andriy Raykovych said on Friday, UNN reports.

Air alert in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Ukrainian Air Force warned of air defense operation against reconnaissance drone