Kropyvnytskyi detains FSB agents who were “hunting” for shopping center buildings and oil depots in Kirovohrad region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120413 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196313 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152440 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152282 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186145 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105067 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87102 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62988 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41442 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70511 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 47963 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197301 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201141 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4423 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152763 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143704 views
Kropyvnytskyi detains FSB agents who were “hunting” for shopping center buildings and oil depots in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38309 views

Two FSB agents were detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who were adjusting air strikes and preparing sabotage. The offenders were collecting information about military facilities and infrastructure to pass on to a Russian supervisor.

Two FSB agents were detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who were adjusting air strikes on the city and preparing a series of sabotage attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the case, the defendants worked together as an agent group. One of them is a native of the left-bank Kherson region, who came to Kropyvnytskyi as an IDP.

The other was a local resident who was recruited by the FSB through the Telegram channel in search of "easy money.

SBU counterintelligence detained both suspects "red-handed" when they were recording the arson of a relay cabinet on the main railway line on a telephone camera.

SBU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);. part 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law)

- the SBU summarized, 

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found out that among the tasks performed by the criminals was surveillance of the Defense Forces, including the addresses of the TCC's office premises.

The defendants also tried to establish the locations of oil depots, power generating enterprises and bridges used to transport military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the front line.

The agents sent the information by messenger to their Russian supervisor to prepare sabotage and adjust missile and drone strikes on the city.

Recall

Three men were detained in Sloviansk who set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the order of Russia. The attackers were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels and received money for arson from Russian special services.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

