Kropyvnytskyi detains FSB agents who were “hunting” for shopping center buildings and oil depots in Kirovohrad region

Two FSB agents were detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who were adjusting air strikes on the city and preparing a series of sabotage attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the case, the defendants worked together as an agent group. One of them is a native of the left-bank Kherson region, who came to Kropyvnytskyi as an IDP.

The other was a local resident who was recruited by the FSB through the Telegram channel in search of "easy money.

SBU counterintelligence detained both suspects "red-handed" when they were recording the arson of a relay cabinet on the main railway line on a telephone camera.

SBU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);. part 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law) - the SBU summarized,

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found out that among the tasks performed by the criminals was surveillance of the Defense Forces, including the addresses of the TCC's office premises.

The defendants also tried to establish the locations of oil depots, power generating enterprises and bridges used to transport military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the front line.

The agents sent the information by messenger to their Russian supervisor to prepare sabotage and adjust missile and drone strikes on the city.

Recall

Three men were detained in Sloviansk who set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the order of Russia. The attackers were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels and received money for arson from Russian special services.