Kovalenko will head the Center for Countering Disinformation. Zelensky signs a decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andriy Kovalenko as head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

"To appoint Andriy Valeriyovych Kovalenko as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation," reads Decree No. 29/2024.

Recall

In April 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Polina Lysenko.