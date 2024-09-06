Kostin discusses Russia's responsibility for international crimes in Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

On Friday, September 6 , Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with G7 ambassadors and European partners. They discussed support and promotion of initiatives in the field of justice and accountability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

Despite the war, we continue to develop the prosecution and criminal justice system in line with international best practices. Comprehensive assistance from the G7 countries is crucial for the resilience and effective work of the Prosecutor General's Office in wartime. We highly appreciate the support of international partners and are open to deepening our cooperation - Kostin emphasized.

Among the current priorities:

Ensuring accountability for Russia's international crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians;

Develop a system of support for victims and witnesses of Russian war crimes;

Strengthening the fight against organized crime;

Digitalization of processes in the criminal justice system;

Increasing transparency and integrity, as well as implementing modern HR management.

Recall

The Prosecutor General and his American counterpart Merrick Garland discussed priorities for cooperation, including the investigation of war crimes committed by Russia and the seizure of Russian assets.