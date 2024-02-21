Knyazev's case may be sent to court soon - Klymenko

The case of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million, may soon be sent to court. The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, said this during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The case of the former chief justice of the Supreme Court is being fulfilled, the requirements of Article 290 are being met, i.e. the materials have been provided for the defense to review and they have already been limited in terms of review until March 1. Accordingly, after this period, the case will be transferred to court," Klymenko said.

Klymenko added that the pre-trial investigation is currently underway with regard to the other defendants in the case, emphasizing that there may be some final results this year.

Recall

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev was granted bail after the court reduced his bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.