Klymenko discusses arms control and war crimes with European Commissioner

Klymenko met with European Commissioner for Home Affairs: what they discussed

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko met with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to discuss arms control, implementation of the integrated management system, investigation of war crimes, etc.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

It was a meaningful and thorough conversation. We discussed arms control, implementation of the integrated border management system, fight against organized crime, countering illegal migration, investigation of war crimes, and the use of Interpol tools against war criminals - Klymenko wrote.

He noted: “Thanks to our joint work, we have largely adapted national law enforcement legislation to EU law.

“I am grateful for the fact that during the entire period of Ms. Johansson's tenure as European Commissioner we have felt full support and mutual understanding. I am also grateful for the high appreciation of our achievements and results in implementing the recommendations on the path to joining the European Union,” he added.

