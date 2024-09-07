Kirby: new $250 million aid package from the US is critical for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196247 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152410 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152266 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105066 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86940 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62813 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41247 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70335 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 47727 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201114 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149364 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143693 views
Kirby: new $250 million aid package from the US is critical for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25299 views

The new US aid package includes air defense systems, artillery, and HIMARS missiles. White House adviser John Kirby said it would help Ukraine succeed in its fight against Russian aggression.

A $250 million aid package from the United States will help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield. This was stated by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby in an interview with Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

The new $250 million military aid package announced earlier will include air defense equipment, including artillery munitions, HIMARS missiles, combat vehicles, and patrol boats.

According to Kirby, the transferred weapons will help Ukraine "succeed on the battlefield.

"Today's package is proof of our commitment to ensuring that Ukraine has all the tools and capabilities, weapons and training for some of those weapons, so they can continue to repel Russian aggression and succeed on the battlefield," Kirby said.

The White House National Security Advisor also spoke about the US sanctions imposed on the Russian state media network RT for its campaign to influence the 2024 elections. According to Kirby, the current threat of Russian election interference is "more sophisticated" than in previous election cycles.

"They're using artificial intelligence, in one case they're funding a company based in the United States, in Tennessee. So it's not just about Russian bots, trolls and fake social media personas, although that's part of it, but they've gotten much more sophisticated," Kirby emphasized.

Kirby is convinced that Putin is seeking to "sow discord" among Americans through disinformation and propaganda, and there is "no doubt about it.

"We know that Putin is making all sorts of malicious efforts to interfere in our elections, and they are more sophisticated than in the past. We will let investigators uncover the facts as they come to light and take appropriate action," he added.

Recall 

At the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format , a new $250 million package of military aid to Ukraine was announced, along with contributions from Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain. The aid includes weapons, missiles, pilot training, and support for Ukraine's maritime defense.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising