Kirby: new $250 million aid package from the US is critical for Ukraine

A $250 million aid package from the United States will help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield. This was stated by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby in an interview with Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

The new $250 million military aid package announced earlier will include air defense equipment, including artillery munitions, HIMARS missiles, combat vehicles, and patrol boats.

According to Kirby, the transferred weapons will help Ukraine "succeed on the battlefield.

"Today's package is proof of our commitment to ensuring that Ukraine has all the tools and capabilities, weapons and training for some of those weapons, so they can continue to repel Russian aggression and succeed on the battlefield," Kirby said.

The White House National Security Advisor also spoke about the US sanctions imposed on the Russian state media network RT for its campaign to influence the 2024 elections. According to Kirby, the current threat of Russian election interference is "more sophisticated" than in previous election cycles.

"They're using artificial intelligence, in one case they're funding a company based in the United States, in Tennessee. So it's not just about Russian bots, trolls and fake social media personas, although that's part of it, but they've gotten much more sophisticated," Kirby emphasized.

Kirby is convinced that Putin is seeking to "sow discord" among Americans through disinformation and propaganda, and there is "no doubt about it.

"We know that Putin is making all sorts of malicious efforts to interfere in our elections, and they are more sophisticated than in the past. We will let investigators uncover the facts as they come to light and take appropriate action," he added.

Recall

At the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format , a new $250 million package of military aid to Ukraine was announced, along with contributions from Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain. The aid includes weapons, missiles, pilot training, and support for Ukraine's maritime defense.