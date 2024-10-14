Kipper tells about the condition of the victims of the Russian attack on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on Odesa resulted in the death of one person and eight injuries. Port infrastructure was damaged, including a grain warehouse and two civilian vessels.
This afternoon, Russia attacked Odesa, killing one person and injuring eight others. This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
He clarified that the enemy has once again targeted port infrastructure.
One person was killed and eight others were injured. The victims are in hospital, two of them are in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. All of the injured and the deceased are employees of the port infrastructure, citizens of Ukraine: “NS Moon, flying the flag of Belize, and OPTIMA, a dry cargo ship flying the flag of Palau. Exactly a week ago, the OPTIMA was damaged by ballistic missile fire
The attack also damaged port infrastructure, including a grain warehouse.
I ask you once again: respond promptly to the air raid alarms and take cover