Killing of Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: one of the dead was a fighter of the DSHV
Kyiv • UNN
Recently, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in Germany who had arrived there for medical treatment. One of the deceased had previously served in the Air Assault Forces and was wounded in the battle for Bilohorivka.
One of the Ukrainian soldiers who died in Germany on April 27 was a serviceman of the 81st separate airborne Slobozhanskaya brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The identity of one of the servicemen who died in Germany in the city of Murnau has been established. He is our brother-in-arms, a serviceman of the 122nd Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The military said that the man was wounded in the battles for Bilohorivka in 2023, after which he underwent treatment and rehabilitation in Germany.
The command expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased serviceman.
Recall
In the German city of Murnau, on the territory of a shopping center, two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds on April 27. A 36-year-old man died on the spot from his serious injuries, and the second 23-year-old victim died in the evening in a nearby hospital. A 57-year-old suspect was detained on suspicion of the murders. The suspect is a Russian citizen.
