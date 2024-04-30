Killing of Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: one of the dead was a fighter of the DSHV

One of the Ukrainian soldiers who died in Germany on April 27 was a serviceman of the 81st separate airborne Slobozhanskaya brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The identity of one of the servicemen who died in Germany in the city of Murnau has been established. He is our brother-in-arms, a serviceman of the 122nd Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said the DSHV.

The military said that the man was wounded in the battles for Bilohorivka in 2023, after which he underwent treatment and rehabilitation in Germany.

The command expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased serviceman.

Recall

In the German city of Murnau, on the territory of a shopping center, two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds on April 27. A 36-year-old man died on the spot from his serious injuries, and the second 23-year-old victim died in the evening in a nearby hospital. A 57-year-old suspect was detained on suspicion of the murders. The suspect is a Russian citizen.

