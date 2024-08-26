Khmelnytsky region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles, the consequences are being investigated - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones. The consequences are being investigated, operational services are working on the ground, and the Stability Points are being opened to provide priority services to the population.
During the night, Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones. The consequences are being investigated, operational services are working on the ground, and invincibility points are being opened to provide priority services to the population, said the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.
Since nightfall, the enemy has been attacking the area with missiles and drones. We are currently investigating the consequences of the attack. All operational services are working on the ground. More details later
According to the head of the RMA, he instructed the districts and communities to promptly launch the operation of the Unbreakable Points so that everyone can recharge their phones and receive the necessary priority services.
