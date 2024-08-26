Khmelnytsky region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles, the consequences are being investigated - RMA

During the night, Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones. The consequences are being investigated, operational services are working on the ground, and invincibility points are being opened to provide priority services to the population, said the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Since nightfall, the enemy has been attacking the area with missiles and drones. We are currently investigating the consequences of the attack. All operational services are working on the ground. More details later - Tyurin wrote on Facebook.

According to the head of the RMA, he instructed the districts and communities to promptly launch the operation of the Unbreakable Points so that everyone can recharge their phones and receive the necessary priority services.

Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro and Vinnytsia during air raid alert