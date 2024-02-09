Kherson's heat supply is 89% secured after Russian shelling

Kherson is 89% supplied with heat after a shell hit one of the infrastructure facilities in Kherson district. This was reported by the head of the press office of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Yesterday there was a hit to one of the infrastructure facilities in Kherson district... Now the power engineers are working, Kherson is 89% supplied with heat - said Tolokonnikov.

AddendumAddendum

Russian troops conducted 82 attacks in Kherson region over the past day, hit, including critical infrastructure facilities, two people were killed and one wounded.