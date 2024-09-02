Kherson was attacked by Russia in the afternoon: an 18-year-old girl was injured

Russian troops shelled Kherson in the afternoon, an 18-year-old girl sustained an explosive injury and a forearm wound, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the afternoon, the occupation forces shelled Kherson. An 18-year-old girl who was in the yard of her house came under enemy fire. She sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm," the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram.

The girl was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

