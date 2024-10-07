Kherson was attacked by Russia at night: a woman was killed and another wounded

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kherson at night. A 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was injured, the Kherson RMA and RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russian occupants attacked a residential building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Unfortunately, a 61-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the yard of the house," Prokudin wrote.

According to RMA, Russian troops attacked Kherson at midnight. "As a result of another enemy shelling, an 82-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds," the RMA reported.

