Kharkiv shelled with five S-300 missiles, three injured - prosecutor's office

Three people were injured in today's hostile attack on Kharkiv , all of them employees of the damaged enterprises, five S-300 missiles were fired, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 7, at about 6:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. "Buildings and premises of civilian enterprises were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on social media.

"A 52-year-old woman and two men aged 59 and 64 were injured. All three people are employees of the enterprises. The victims were treated on the spot," the statement said.

Preliminarily, five S-300 missiles have been documented, the prosecutor's office said.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

