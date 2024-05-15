Kharkiv region: Russians shoot dead man in Starytsia, two policemen among wounded overnight - police

Two people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression over the past day. In the village of Starytsia, Russians shot dead a 47-year-old civilian man, two policemen were among the wounded, the National Police reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, During the day, the Russian military struck the city of Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts. An 80-year-old civilian woman was killed by shelling in Vovchansk. In the village of Hatyshche, a civilian man was reportedly killed by enemy shelling.

"On May 14, local residents reported that Russians had shot and killed a 47-year-old civilian man in the village of Starytsia," the police said.

"In the city of Kupyansk, at 13:00, two policemen were injured during a Lancet drone attack," the police said.

Evacuation of the population from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region continues. Police evacuated 2,325 local residents from the settlements of Vovchansk, Lipetsk, and Tsirkuniv communities.

One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day