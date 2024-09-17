Kharkiv region: Russian troops dropped two FAB-250s in Kupyansk district in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
On September 17, the Russian army carried out an aerial attack on the village of Novooosynove, Kupyansk district. The attack damaged residential buildings, with no casualties. The enemy used two FAB-250s with an UMPK module.
This morning, Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Novooosynove in Kharkiv region, the enemy used two FAB-250s with the UMPK module, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on September 17, at about 6:30 a.m., as a result of an aerial shelling of Novooosynove village in Kupiansk district, residential buildings were damaged, with no casualties.
"According to preliminary data, the Russian army used two FAB-250s with the UMPK module," the report says.
A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
