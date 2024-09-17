Kharkiv region: Russian troops dropped two FAB-250s in Kupyansk district in the morning

This morning, Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Novooosynove in Kharkiv region, the enemy used two FAB-250s with the UMPK module, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 17, at about 6:30 a.m., as a result of an aerial shelling of Novooosynove village in Kupiansk district, residential buildings were damaged, with no casualties.

"According to preliminary data, the Russian army used two FAB-250s with the UMPK module," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Russia has dropped 1050 CABs in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the year - RMA