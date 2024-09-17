Russia has dropped 1050 CABs in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the year - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, the occupants have carried out 3186 attacks on Kharkiv region, including 1050 with guided aerial bombs. Yesterday, a KAB strike on Kupyansk resulted in casualties.
Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has launched 3186 strikes in Kharkiv region, of which 1050 were with anti-aircraft guns. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
The Kharkiv region is actually under constant fire. Since the beginning of the year, we have had 3186 attacks, 408 of which were rockets, 1050 were UGVs
According to him, yesterday the enemy struck Kupyansk with a KAB, which resulted in casualties.
Recall
In Kharkiv region , Russian troops attacked Kupyansk and Izium districts on the evening of September 16 and tonight. A 63-year-old woman was injured in the shelling of Kupyansk and private houses were destroyed.