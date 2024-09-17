Russia has dropped 1050 CABs in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the year - RMA

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has launched 3186 strikes in Kharkiv region, of which 1050 were with anti-aircraft guns. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The Kharkiv region is actually under constant fire. Since the beginning of the year, we have had 3186 attacks, 408 of which were rockets, 1050 were UGVs - Syniehubov said.

According to him, yesterday the enemy struck Kupyansk with a KAB, which resulted in casualties.

Recall

In Kharkiv region , Russian troops attacked Kupyansk and Izium districts on the evening of September 16 and tonight. A 63-year-old woman was injured in the shelling of Kupyansk and private houses were destroyed.