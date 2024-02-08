Kharkiv region identifies collaborator who terrorized residents of Balakliya during the occupation of the region

A collaborator who terrorized residents of Balakliya and collected "tribute" from market traders during the Russian occupation of Kharkiv region will be tried. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The collaborator was a 34-year-old unemployed man who lived in Balakliya. He cooperated with the enemy voluntarily.

He voluntarily took up the position of "a fighter of the special rapid response unit of the Kharkiv Regional Police Department". The pseudo-law enforcement officer conducted illegal searches of citizens and ensured the control and access regime of the administrative building of the occupation administration. The accused also collected money from local entrepreneurs for renting trading places on the territory of the central market. - said the prosecutor's office.

After the de-occupation of Kharkiv region, the man fled to Russia. He is currently wanted.

The indictment against him has already been sent to the Balakliya District Court of Kharkiv Region. For his actions, he faces twelve to fifteen years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of ten to fifteen years and with or without confiscation of property.

