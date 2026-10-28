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“Kharkiv,” “Metalist” and “Polissia” advance to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals — match results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In the round of 16, “Kharkiv,” “Polissia” and “Metalist” secured victories. The “Chernihiv”–“Epitsentr” match will be completed on October 29.

“Kharkiv,” “Metalist” and “Polissia” advance to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals — match results

On Wednesday, October 28, the Round of 16 matches of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place, with FC Kharkiv, Polissya and Metalist advancing to the next stage of the tournament, reports UNN.

"Mayak Sarny" - "Kharkiv"

The first Round of 16 match of the Ukrainian Cup began in Sarny, Rivne region, where FC Kharkiv, a representative of the Ukrainian Premier League, visited the local amateur side Mayak.

In the 37th minute, Kharkiv earned a free kick. Oleksandr Yatsyk struck the crossbar from the set piece, but Ihor Kohut successfully followed up to make it 1-0.

In the 75th minute, Mayak managed to equalize with a stunning long-range strike by Yurii Romaniuk.

However, just 10 minutes later, Kharkiv defender Valerii Dubko put his team ahead and brought an end to Mayak's cup run.

"LNZ" - "Metalist"

In the second match, LNZ, a representative of the Ukrainian Premier League, hosted first-league side Metalist from Kharkiv.

The match was decided by a goal from Metalist winger Danylo Kaidalov, who curled the ball into Dmytro Ledvii's goal from a free kick as if placing it there by hand.

"Polissya" - "Novyi Rozdil"

In the third match, Zhytomyr-based Polissya hosted amateur side Novyi Rozdil.

The Zhytomyr side opened the scoring fairly quickly. In the 10th minute, after a cross into the penalty area, the ball fell to Oleksandr Filippov, and the forward "blasted" it into Roman Bilyi's goal from 11 meters.

In the 33rd minute, Mykola Haiduchyk doubled Polissya's lead after a mistake by a Novyi Rozdil defender to make it 2-0.

In the end, the match finished in favor of the "Wolves." By the way, the match was interrupted because of an air-raid alert, but this did not prevent Polissya president Hennadii Butkevych from enjoying a game of chess.

In addition, another match was scheduled to be played today — "Chernihiv" - "Epitsentr" — but the teams played for only 22 minutes before the match was interrupted by an air-raid alert that lasted a long time, so it was decided to complete the match tomorrow, October 29.

Reminder

Rivne's "Veres" defeated "Livyi Bereh" in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup and became the first participant in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" thrashed Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup and advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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