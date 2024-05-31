Kharkiv: four civilians may be trapped under rubble after the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
According to the mayor, the body of one victim was found in Kharkiv after a night attack by Russian troops, and four more civilians may be under the rubble.
In Kharkiv, after a night enemy attack, four more citizens may be under the rubble, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Friday, writes UNN.
The body of another victim has just been found. There may be four more peaceful citizens under the rubble. Russian strikes on civilians are pure terrorism
