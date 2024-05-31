Kharkiv: four civilians may be trapped under rubble after the Russian attack

In Kharkiv, after a night enemy attack, four more citizens may be under the rubble, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Friday, writes UNN.

The body of another victim has just been found. There may be four more peaceful citizens under the rubble. Russian strikes on civilians are pure terrorism - Terekhov said on Telegram.

