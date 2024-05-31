Russian nighttime missile attack on Kharkiv: 4 people were killed, 25 injured, including children
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and 25 injured, including two children, as a result of enemy rocket attacks in Kharkiv.
Four people were killed and 25 injured, including two children, as a result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv on the night of May 31, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Friday .
A difficult night for Kharkiv. at the moment - four dead. 25 wounded
Details
As Sinegubov noted, at 23:50 there were enemy rocket attacks on several locations in the city.:
- Five-storey residential building. Partially destroyed from the 3rd to the 5th floors. There was a fire. 2 people were killed. 25 people were injured, including two children - a boy and a girl of 12 years old.
- As a result of repeated shelling at 00:15, a fire truck and an ambulance were damaged.
- As a result of a rocket hitting the ground on the territory of a civilian Enterprise, a man born in 1959 was killed.
- Another hit hit a three-story administrative building.
According to him, another body of the deceased was found in the destroyed house.
Elimination of the consequences continues.
