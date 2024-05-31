Russian nighttime missile attack on Kharkiv: 4 people were killed, 25 injured, including children

Four people were killed and 25 injured, including two children, as a result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv on the night of May 31, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Friday .

A difficult night for Kharkiv. at the moment - four dead. 25 wounded - said Sinegubov in Telegram.

Details

As Sinegubov noted, at 23:50 there were enemy rocket attacks on several locations in the city.:

Five-storey residential building. Partially destroyed from the 3rd to the 5th floors. There was a fire. 2 people were killed. 25 people were injured, including two children - a boy and a girl of 12 years old.

As a result of repeated shelling at 00:15, a fire truck and an ambulance were damaged.

As a result of a rocket hitting the ground on the territory of a civilian Enterprise, a man born in 1959 was killed.

Another hit hit a three-story administrative building.

According to him, another body of the deceased was found in the destroyed house.

Elimination of the consequences continues.

Deadly missile strike on Kharkiv: details according to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office