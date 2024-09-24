Keeper and winemakers of Odesa region discussed industry development and fight against counterfeiting: they want to apply “grain” mechanisms

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, held an important meeting with winemakers in the region to discuss key aspects of the development of the wine industry in Odesa region. Kiper noted that the region produces up to 67% of Ukraine's grapes, which opens up huge potential for local winemaking. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa RMA.

The main topic of the meeting was the problem of counterfeiting in the wine market. Winemakers suggested applying mechanisms similar to those used to combat black grain to counteract the spread of surrogate wine. According to Kiper, the proposals of entrepreneurs and the challenges faced by the industry were considered in detail.

In addition, considerable attention is paid to creating a register of land on which grapes are grown. Such a register will help to better control production volumes and promote the development of viticulture in the region.

Kiper emphasized that the main goal is to increase the competitiveness of local wine in the market, increase tax revenues and stimulate further development of the wine industry in Odesa region.