Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168479 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138659 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143587 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Keeper and winemakers of Odesa region discussed industry development and fight against counterfeiting: they want to apply “grain” mechanisms

Keeper and winemakers of Odesa region discussed industry development and fight against counterfeiting: they want to apply “grain” mechanisms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46016 views

Oleg Kiper met with winemakers from Odesa region to discuss the development of the industry. The issues of combating counterfeiting, creating a register of vineyards and increasing the competitiveness of local wine were discussed.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, held an important meeting with winemakers in the region to discuss key aspects of the development of the wine industry in Odesa region. Kiper noted that the region produces up to 67% of Ukraine's grapes, which opens up huge potential for local winemaking. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa RMA.

The main topic of the meeting was the problem of counterfeiting in the wine market. Winemakers suggested applying mechanisms similar to those used to combat black grain to counteract the spread of surrogate wine. According to Kiper, the proposals of entrepreneurs and the challenges faced by the industry were considered in detail.

In addition, considerable attention is paid to creating a register of land on which grapes are grown. Such a register will help to better control production volumes and promote the development of viticulture in the region.

Kiper emphasized that the main goal is to increase the competitiveness of local wine in the market, increase tax revenues and stimulate further development of the wine industry in Odesa region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

