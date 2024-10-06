Keanu Reeves makes his debut in professional track racing in the USA
60-year-old actor Keanu Reeves took part in professional track racing in Indianapolis, USA. He finished 25th in the first race and is preparing for the second race the next day.
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves made his driving debut in professional track racing in the United States. During the qualifying race in Indianapolis, Reeves took 31st place out of 35. This is reported by the AP news agency, UNN writes.
On Saturday, October 5, in the middle of the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 60-year-old Hollywood star briefly drove off the track, but eventually finished in 25th place,
The second race in which Reeves will participate is scheduled for Sunday, October 6.
The actor has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix celebrity race at Long Beach. He won the competition in 2009.
Reeves is scheduled to attend an event in Los Angeles next Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film Speed with her co-star Sandra Bullock.
