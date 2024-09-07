KCSA: Water quality in Kyiv is under control, no reason to panic

The Kyiv City State Administration reports that the situation with water quality in the capital remains under control. Specialized services are constantly monitoring the state of drinking water in Kyiv, as well as the quality of water in the waters of the Desna and Dnipro rivers, UNN reports .

Details

In the event of a deterioration in water quality, Kyivvodokanal will immediately adjust its technological processes and use additional water disinfection reagents to ensure that drinking water quality indicators meet state sanitary standards and regulations. The algorithms for preventing water quality deterioration were discussed at the Standing Committee on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

According to the Desnianskyi Basin Water Resources Administration of the State Water Agency of Ukraine, there is a deterioration in the water quality in the Seim River. However, according to the regulatory authorities, there is no reason to panic - the quality of drinking water in Kyiv remains normal.

In case the situation worsens, the city services are developing a set of measures that will provide Kyiv consumers with drinking water. Individual organizations and institutions can also develop their own plans to protect themselves and respond to possible scenarios, including asking their subordinate enterprises to stockpile water.

KCSA emphasizes that these measures do not indicate an emergency situation. The city administration appeals to the media not to manipulate information and not to create panic among the population.

Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”