Kazakhstan's ex-economy minister Bishimbayev, sentenced to 24 years for murdering his wife, appeals against the verdict

The lawyer of Kazakh ex-minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev Leila Ramazanova told Orda.kz that she intends to appeal against the sentence, according to which her client will spend 24 years in prison, writes UNN.

"Yes, we will appeal. Of course, we don't agree with the verdict. I can't say what our plans are, we haven't received the documents yet. We will have to receive them no later than five days after the verdict is announced," Ramazanova said.

But the victim's lawyer Zhanna Urazbakhova, as indicated, "seems to be satisfied with the result of the trial. She thanked the jurors in social networks for their objectivity and fairness.

"There were a lot of women among the jury. I saw how much pain they were in. Thank you for your work," she wrote.

If the verdict is left unchanged, according to our information, Bishimbayev will serve his sentence in Arshaly, the publication writes.

Former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was detained on November 9, 2023 on suspicion of murder. In the BAU restaurant there was a quarrel between him and Saltanat Nukenova. The woman died from beatings.

On April 24, Kuandyk Bishimbayev partially admitted his guilt in the murder of Saltanat Nukenova.

The trial together with preliminary hearings lasted more than two months. As a result, the jury in Astana found former Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev guilty of murdering his wife Saltanat Nukenova. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov was sentenced to four years in prison for harboring.

