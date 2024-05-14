Kazakhstan's ex-economy minister Bishimbayev, sentenced to 24 years for murdering his wife, appeals against the verdict

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74277 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148679 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152856 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249421 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173890 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44540 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39447 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57797 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51815 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225388 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224171 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74277 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51815 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57797 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112705 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
Kazakhstan's ex-economy minister Bishimbayev, sentenced to 24 years for murdering his wife, appeals against the verdict

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19351 views

Kazakhstan's ex-minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of Saltanat Nukenova after an argument in a restaurant, his lawyer is appealing.

The lawyer of Kazakh ex-minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev Leila Ramazanova told Orda.kz that she intends to appeal against the sentence, according to which her client will spend 24 years in prison, writes UNN.

Details

"Yes, we will appeal. Of course, we don't agree with the verdict. I can't say what our plans are, we haven't received the documents yet. We will have to receive them no later than five days after the verdict is announced," Ramazanova said.

But the victim's lawyer Zhanna Urazbakhova, as indicated, "seems to be satisfied with the result of the trial. She thanked the jurors in social networks for their objectivity and fairness.

"There were a lot of women among the jury. I saw how much pain they were in. Thank you for your work," she wrote.

If the verdict is left unchanged, according to our information, Bishimbayev will serve his sentence in Arshaly, the publication writes.

Supplement

Former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was detained on November 9, 2023 on suspicion of murder. In the BAU restaurant there was a quarrel between him and Saltanat Nukenova. The woman died from beatings.

On April 24, Kuandyk Bishimbayev partially admitted his guilt in the murder of Saltanat Nukenova. 

The trial together with preliminary hearings lasted more than two months. As a result, the jury in Astana found former Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev guilty of murdering his wife Saltanat Nukenova. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov was sentenced to four years in prison for harboring.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

