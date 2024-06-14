Kate Middleton to appear in public for the first time after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales will take part in the parade in honor of King Charles III's birthday on Saturday, July 15. After Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer, she did not participate in public events. According to her, she will continue treatment for several more months. The message appeared on the official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the X network, reports UNN.

Details

I am looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to participate in several public events over the summer. I am learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

She said that she has good and bad days.

I'm making great progress, but as anyone who has gone through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On bad days, you feel weak, tired and need to give your body a rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

The princess also thanked everyone who has supported her in recent years.

Over the past few months, I have been overwhelmed by all these kind messages of support. It really does make a huge difference to William and I and has helped us both through some tough times Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

Context

In March, Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after abdominal surgery. Before the official announcement of her cancer, the princess did not appear in public for some time, which gave rise to many rumors.

The planned hospitalization of the 42-year-old Princess of Wales was reported in January. According to the royal family, Kate Middleton stayed in the hospital for about two weeks and then returned home. After the surgery, the princess's participation in all future events was canceled.

