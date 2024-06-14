Kate Middleton to appear in public for the first time after cancer diagnosis

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 27544 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133794 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168583 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162168 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146953 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201748 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Kate Middleton to appear in public for the first time after cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton to appear in public for the first time after cancer diagnosis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19921 views

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is looking forward to attending King Charles III's birthday parade and participating in several public events this summer as she continues her cancer treatment and recovery.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales will take part in the parade in honor of King Charles III's birthday on Saturday, July 15. After Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer, she did not participate in public events. According to her, she will continue treatment for several more months. The message appeared on the official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the X network, reports UNN.

Details

I am looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to participate in several public events over the summer. I am learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

She said that she has good and bad days.

I'm making great progress, but as anyone who has gone through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On bad days, you feel weak, tired and need to give your body a rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

The princess also thanked everyone who has supported her in recent years.

Over the past few months, I have been overwhelmed by all these kind messages of support. It really does make a huge difference to William and I and has helped us both through some tough times

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales

Context

In March, Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after abdominal surgery. Before the official announcement of her cancer, the princess did not appear in public for some time, which gave rise to many rumors.

The planned hospitalization of the 42-year-old Princess of Wales was reported in January. According to the royal family, Kate Middleton stayed in the hospital for about two weeks and then returned home. After the surgery, the princess's participation in all future events was canceled.

She has already started chemotherapy and is likely to lose weight: The media reported details about Kate Middleton's health condition22.05.24, 20:13 • 23683 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthNews of the World

