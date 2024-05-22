She has already started chemotherapy and is likely to lose weight: The media reported details about Kate Middleton's health condition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107301 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39542 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63837 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57875 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224565 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63837 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113828 views
She has already started chemotherapy and is likely to lose weight: The media reported details about Kate Middleton's health condition

She has already started chemotherapy and is likely to lose weight: The media reported details about Kate Middleton's health condition

 • 23684 views

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales, who is battling cancer, has already started chemotherapy and is suffering from hair loss and weight loss as side effects, media reports say.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales, who is battling cancer, has already started chemotherapy. Marca , citing sources, reports that Kate Middleton is suffering from hair loss and weight loss, UNN reports.

"Kate Middleton is suffering from hair loss and weight loss as she battles cancer," the report said.

Earlier, the Princess of Wales made the diagnosis public and called for respect for her privacy.

"Kate and William are going through hell outside the palace walls," a senior royal courtier told the National Enquirer. The source added that the royal couple is going to "go to great lengths" to hide the disease from their three children.

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is in the early stages of treatment22.03.24, 20:19 • 44771 view

However, according to the insider, it is also becoming harder to hide the news from Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The publication also notes that Prince William has now taken on more responsibilities than ever to make sure he can take care of his wife.

He has ensured that he puts family before duty wherever he can, and that has not changed, according to a royal source.

"He's trying to be a supportive person (to Kate) while taking care of the kids and continuing to fulfill his job responsibilities," the insider added. "This is uncharted territory for both of them.

"He's cutting back on travel and doing more remote tasks, making it clear that Kate and the kids come first.

Prince William shares news about Kate Middleton amid her fight against the disease01.05.24, 15:33 • 15926 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

