In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Kadyrov's men rob a mine in Donetsk region's TOT - ATESH

Kadyrov's troops are looting the Butovka mine in Donetsk region, cutting copper and exporting it for sale, forcing their "slaves" to work 12-14 hours a day.

Kadyrov's men rob a mine in Donetsk region's TOT - ATESH

Kadyrov's units are engaged in looting at the Butivka mine in the Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region, cutting copper and then taking it for sale. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

According to the agents, Kadyrov's "Ahmat-Vostok" unit is engaged in looting at the Butivka mine in the Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region. They are driving the maximum number of personnel to the temporary deployment point, removing them from the assaults.

It is noted that one of the main goals is to steal copper. As the guerrillas say, "they do not spare their slaves". They force them to work 12-14 hours a day. First, they cut and clean the copper and then transport it to the rear for sale.

We have data on every participant and organizer of this "operation". So our copper will soon catch up with you all in the most unexpected place,

- The guerrillas said.

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region are resettling collaborators in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city because of the occupation.

