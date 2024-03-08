Kadyrov's units are engaged in looting at the Butivka mine in the Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region, cutting copper and then taking it for sale. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

According to the agents, Kadyrov's "Ahmat-Vostok" unit is engaged in looting at the Butivka mine in the Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region. They are driving the maximum number of personnel to the temporary deployment point, removing them from the assaults.

It is noted that one of the main goals is to steal copper. As the guerrillas say, "they do not spare their slaves". They force them to work 12-14 hours a day. First, they cut and clean the copper and then transport it to the rear for sale.

We have data on every participant and organizer of this "operation". So our copper will soon catch up with you all in the most unexpected place, - The guerrillas said.

