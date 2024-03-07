"Kadyrov's men buy Ukrainian prisoners of war from russians to exchange them for their fighters - The Times

russian troops trade Ukrainian prisoners of war among themselves on the so-called "black market". This was reported by The Times as stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, captured Ukrainians are actively bought up by Chechen paramilitary groups, which then try to exchange them for their prisoners.

There were cases when our wounded were bought from the russian army, taken to Grozny (the capital of Chechnya - ed.), and then exchanged for their own - said Yatsenko.

It is noted that during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russia deployed about 10,000 Kadyrovites. However, their participation was mostly limited to police and logistical operations away from the front line.

The publication admits that this is why the Kadyrovites are actively buying prisoners from other russian units, as they cannot participate in battles and capture prisoners on their own.

Addendum

The publication also tells the story of one of the Ukrainian prisoners who was captured by the so-called "DPR" militants.

The man was injured in the vicinity of Avdiivka in February 2023, and when he arrived at the position of the Defense Forces on his own, he found that it had been captured by the russians.

At first, he was mocked by the DPR military for two days, and then he was taken to the Kadyrovites' positions and told that he would be sent to Grozny.

The fighter was surprised when he was treated relatively well in Chechnya . In particular, local doctors operated on him, but had to amputate his injured legs and arms.

After recovering in the hospital, he was taken to the basement, where he was kept together with 60 other Ukrainian prisoners who were preparing to be exchanged with five Chechens.

Recall

An investigation by the russian media revealed that employees of the "russian Red Cross" may be involved in the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of warheld in colonies in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

