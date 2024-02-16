Judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at the Greenslam tournament in Baku

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the fight for bronze in the 57 kg weight category, our bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games and two-time world champion in Ippon defeated Julie Burscens from the Netherlands - said the Ministry of Youth.

It is noted that for 23-year-old Daria Bilodid, the tournament in Baku was her first start since October 2023.

Then the leader of the Ukrainian national team was forced to end the season early due to back problems.

For reference

Grand Slam tournaments are part of the 2024 Olympic qualifying cycle: athletes compete for points in the qualifying ranking, which will be decisive in the distribution of tickets to the Games in Paris.

Ukraine's team for the Baku tournament includes ten athletes. In particular, for the first time in the 2024 season, Olympic medalist Daria Bilodid, who had not competed for six months due to a back injury, was included in the application for the competition.

Recall

