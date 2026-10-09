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Journalist Mykhailo Tkach, detained in Vienna, has been released - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The Austrian side confirmed the release of journalist Mykhailo Tkach. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Consular Service, and the embassy are monitoring the situation and maintaining constant dialogue with the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach, detained in Vienna, has been released - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who was detained in Vienna, has been released. This was reported to journalists by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on October 9, UNN writes.

"We have just received confirmation from the Austrian side that Mykhailo Tkach has been released," Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Ukrainian diplomats and consuls at the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria, as stated in the Foreign Ministry’s statement, "have been working with their Austrian colleagues since yesterday evening to resolve this situation."

"We are grateful to the Austrian diplomats for their appropriate response. We continue working to clarify the circumstances of the detention," the Foreign Ministry said.

"In addition to Mykhailo Tkach, cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was also detained — the consuls are now выясняють whether he has been released as well," the Foreign Ministry’s statement adds.

"Protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens is an unconditional priority. The Foreign Ministry, the Consular Service Department, and the embassy are keeping the situation under control and maintaining constant dialogue with Austria’s Foreign Ministry," Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Update

The detention of Mykhailo Tkach in Vienna was reported late in the evening of October 8.

Julia Shramko

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