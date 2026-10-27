Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time

Rapper Jay-Z will perform at the halftime show of the final game of the professional American football season—the Super Bowl—in February, the NFL announced. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

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Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, has produced the halftime show since 2019, and he plays a key role in selecting the performer each year, but he has not previously performed at the NFL championship.

"Now begins the speculation about whom Jay-Z might invite to perform at halftime of the big game," the NFL said in a statement. "Of course, his wife, Beyoncé, will be at the top of the list."

The next Super Bowl, LXI, will take place on February 14 near Los Angeles in the United States.

The hip-hop star will follow in the footsteps of other recent halftime performers, including Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.

The musical performance attracts worldwide attention, while tens of millions of people in the United States watch the sport.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history and received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction.

The announcement came after Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, performed at the Los Angeles stadium where the Super Bowl will be held last weekend, with two concerts.

Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"