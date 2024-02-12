Japan to provide Ukraine with almost two thousand gabions to protect critical infrastructure

Ukraine will receive 1,800 gabions from Japan to be used for the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. 320 of them have already been delivered. This was reported by the press service of the Government, UNN reports.

Recently, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and Deputy Chief Representative of the Ukrainian office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Satoshi Sugimoto announced the transfer of 1800 gabions to be used for the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities of the GTS Operator of Ukraine during a visit to one of the facilities of the GTS Operator of Ukraine. 320 of them have already been delivered. - the agency said.

It is noted that the transfer of 1800 protective gabions from Japan to the Ukrainian GTS operator took place under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy.

The Japanese partners, who work in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and systematically support the Ukrainian energy and gas sector, have taken the initiative to support Ukrainians not only with energy equipment but also with means of protecting it.

I am pleased to see that the first gabions, which in Japan we call "Ground Armor," have already arrived in your country. These gabions have proven to be highly explosive resistant and are being used by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Japan's position in support of your country will not waver, and we will continue to support Ukraine and its people to victory in the future. - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda emphasized.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, in turn, thanked the Government of Japan and the entire Japanese people for their systematic support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector.

Autotransformers, gas turbines, protective structures - all this we receive thanks to Japan's unwavering position in its desire to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Japan is also our partner in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which includes important components of energy security, as well as radiation and nuclear safety. We are sincerely grateful for their steadfast position and support. - the Minister emphasized.

Dmytro Lypa, CEO of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, added that the gabions will be distributed to all line production departments of the company. They will be especially important in the frontline regions.

The GTS Operator will receive the remaining gabions in the near future. Defensive structures will be installed immediately upon arrival at the facilities to strengthen protection against possible enemy attacks.