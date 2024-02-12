Japan to provide Ukraine with almost two thousand gabions to protect critical infrastructure

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68151 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117465 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267290 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176799 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237460 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100185 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62760 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34449 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31153 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44421 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234440 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117465 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100732 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117236 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117880 views
Japan to provide Ukraine with almost two thousand gabions to protect critical infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31687 views

Japan will provide Ukraine with 1800 gabions to protect critical infrastructure, 320 of which have already been delivered.

Ukraine will receive 1,800 gabions from Japan to be used for the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. 320 of them have already been delivered. This was reported by the press service of the Government, UNN reports.

Recently, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and Deputy Chief Representative of the Ukrainian office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Satoshi Sugimoto announced the transfer of 1800 gabions to be used for the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities of the GTS Operator of Ukraine during a visit to one of the facilities of the GTS Operator of Ukraine. 320 of them have already been delivered.

- the agency said.

Details

It is noted that the transfer of 1800 protective gabions from Japan to the Ukrainian GTS operator took place under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy. 

Image

The Japanese partners, who work in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and systematically support the Ukrainian energy and gas sector, have taken the initiative to support Ukrainians not only with energy equipment but also with means of protecting it.

I am pleased to see that the first gabions, which in Japan we call "Ground Armor," have already arrived in your country. These gabions have proven to be highly explosive resistant and are being used by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Japan's position in support of your country will not waver, and we will continue to support Ukraine and its people to victory in the future. 

- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda emphasized.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and distributed generation12.02.24, 17:33 • 22650 views

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, in turn, thanked the Government of Japan and the entire Japanese people for their systematic support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector.

Autotransformers, gas turbines, protective structures - all this we receive thanks to Japan's unwavering position in its desire to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Japan is also our partner in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which includes important components of energy security, as well as radiation and nuclear safety. We are sincerely grateful for their steadfast position and support. 

- the Minister emphasized.

Dmytro Lypa, CEO of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, added that the gabions will be distributed to all line production departments of the company. They will be especially important in the frontline regions.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.12.02.24, 08:08 • 29175 views

The GTS Operator will receive the remaining gabions in the near future. Defensive structures will be installed immediately upon arrival at the facilities to strengthen protection against possible enemy attacks.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics

