Japan simplifies visa requirements for some Ukrainians: who are they

Japan significantly reduces the requirements for obtaining a visa to stay in the country for Ukrainians, in particular for representatives of Ukrainian business. This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, UNN reports.

On the occasion of the Japan-Ukraine Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the process of easing visa requirements for short-term stays of Ukrainian citizens (holders of ordinary passports) in Japan will begin in order to further develop bilateral relations, including cultural exchange. The date of implementation and other details are currently under consideration - the embassy said.

The relaxation of requirements will primarily affect the latter:

Employees of Ukrainian companies involved in cooperation projects between Japan and Ukraine. They will be included in the list of applicants eligible for multiple-entry visas for short-term business stays, and the requirement to have a history of travel to Japan will be relaxed;

Relatives of Ukrainians evacuated to Japan who will be eligible for multiple-entry visas for short-term stays to visit relatives or friends.

In addition, multiple-entry visas (valid for 5 years, with a permitted period of stay of up to 90 days for each visit) will be issued to applicants with high incomes and their family members.

The report expects that these visa relaxations will improve conditions for businessmen and relatives of evacuees from Ukraine living in Japan.

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Japan discussed expanding bilateral cooperation through visa liberalization and increased trade ties, as well as continuing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Japan is launching a new EUR 1.25 billion program to support Japanese investors in Ukraine, which will consist of two parts.

These include guarantees for Japanese investors and a credit line for the export of Japanese goods for the implementation of Ukraine's recovery projects