Japan simplifies visa requirements for some Ukrainians: who are they

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93637 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252294 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75114 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43273 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35929 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226919 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238583 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225295 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93637 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68546 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75114 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
Japan simplifies visa requirements for some Ukrainians: who are they

Kyiv

 • 89442 views

Tokyo expects that the easing of visa requirements will improve conditions for businessmen and relatives of evacuees from Ukraine living in Japan.

Japan significantly reduces the requirements for obtaining a visa to stay in the country for Ukrainians, in particular for representatives of Ukrainian business. This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the occasion of the Japan-Ukraine Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the process of easing visa requirements for short-term stays of Ukrainian citizens (holders of ordinary passports) in Japan will begin in order to further develop bilateral relations, including cultural exchange. The date of implementation and other details are currently under consideration

- the embassy said.

Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal

The relaxation of requirements will primarily affect the latter:

  • Employees of Ukrainian companies involved in cooperation projects between Japan and Ukraine. They will be included in the list of applicants eligible for multiple-entry visas for short-term business stays, and the requirement to have a history of travel to Japan will be relaxed;
  • Relatives of Ukrainians evacuated to Japan who will be eligible for multiple-entry visas for short-term stays to visit relatives or friends.

In addition, multiple-entry visas (valid for 5 years, with a permitted period of stay of up to 90 days for each visit) will be issued to applicants with high incomes and their family members.

The report expects that these visa relaxations will improve conditions for businessmen and relatives of evacuees from Ukraine living in Japan.

Addendum

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Japan discussed expanding bilateral cooperation through visa liberalization and increased trade ties, as well as continuing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Recall

Japan is launching a new EUR 1.25 billion program to support Japanese investors in Ukraine, which will consist of two parts.

These include guarantees for Japanese investors and a credit line for the export of Japanese goods for the implementation of Ukraine's recovery projects

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad

